Kathy Griffin mocks Johnny Depp; Shay Mitchell welcomes baby girl; H'wood recap, June 5
Image: AP
Chris Hemsworth's Thor To Appear In Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'? Here's What We Know
Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth
Morbius: Fans React As Jared Leto's Film Fails To Do Well At Box Office Despite Re-release
Image: Instagram/@morbiusmovie
'Pretty Little Liars' Actor Shay Mitchell & Matte Babel Blessed With Baby Girl; Fans React
Image: @batterbabel/Instagram
Prince Harry & Meghan's Daughter Lilibet Marks Her 1st B'day; British Royals Extend Wishes
Image: @meghanmarkle_official/Instagram/AP
Kathy Griffin Pokes Fun At Johnny Depp Post Case Win; Calls Him 'bloated Booze Bag'
Image: AP
Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' To Feature Sarah Silverman In Pivotal Role; Details Inside
Image: AP