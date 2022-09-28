Kriti Nayyar
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's picture-perfect moments with their family
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal often treat fans with adorable glimpses alongside their family members.
Image: Instagram/ @sunsunnykhez
In a picture shared by Vicky, his mother and Katrina can be seen shedding smiles as they pose for the camera.
Image: Instagram/ @vickykaushal09
Vicky Kaushal and his sibling Sunny Kaushal look stunning in matching traditional attires.
Image: Instagram/ @vickykaushal09
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share a fun moment with Sunny as he kneels down before the 'Sooryavanshi' actor.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
The Kaushal siblings look stunning in traditional avatars as they pose with their parents.
Image: Instagram/ @sunsunnykhez
Katrina Kaif and her mom look beautiful as they pose against a picturesque backdrop.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
Katrina poses alongside her mother and sister Isabelle Kaif, with the trio looking beautiful in ethnic outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
