Prachi Arya
Oct 06 ,2022
Katrina Kaif: Here's how 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor raises glamour in stylish party outfits
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Katrina Kaif looks fabulous in this zebra strippped dress that just makes her stand way from the crowd.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
The Tiger Zinda Hai star known how to look trendy yet fashionable for any party with her stunning wardrobe collection.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Apart from her subtle looks, Katrina also knowns how to keep her glam game on point with Sartorial choices.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
This white body con dress with one hand sleeves, makes her look divine and angelic.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Keeping it simple, the actor looks like a breath of fresh air in this flora off shoulder dress.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Ditching those glitsy outfits, Kaif knows how to rock pastel and floral outfits for any event look.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Katrina keeps her look fashionable and party ready which is sure to leave hearts of all to flutter.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Find Out More