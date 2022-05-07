Katrina Kaif looks uber-cool in these classy beach outfits
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif loves to hit the beach, with her trendy swimwear oozing major fashion goals. The 'Sooryavanshi' star looks stunning in this blue bikini top with printed lowers.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
Katrina looks phenomenal as always in this one-piece black swimsuit. The actor paired it up with an oversized beach hat.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
The printed green co-ord set is perfect for any outing by the beach. Katina amped up her look with a chunky layered neckpiece.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
Katrina is all smiles as she poses in an olive green floral bikini top paired with matching shorts. She completed her look with a green and white tropical shirt.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
The actor looks adorable during her pool time as she poses in a plain red swimsuit.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
The rainbow-coloured beachwear dress fits Katrina like a dream. The actor poses against a picturesque backdrop in the Maldives.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif