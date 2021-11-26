Katrina Kaif stuns in every bridal outfit; these pictures are the proof
Image: Twitter/@fashiontrnding
Katrina Kaif can slay in every bridal outfit and there is no doubt about that. The actor donned various bridal ensembles in the past few years for different projects. One of her most beloved bridal looks is from one of her collaborations with a jewellery brand. The actor looked stunning in a pink coloured lehenga and studded jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@sanamratansi
Katrina Kaif's bridal look from her 2018 film 'Zero' could steal hearts. The actor's simple yet gorgeous ensemble with very light makeup shows she can stun in every bridal look.
Image: Instagram/@shaadiwish
Katrina made a beautiful South Indian bride in one of her jewellery commercials. Her green-coloured saree with golden accessories made the 'Sooryavanshi' actor look gorgeous.
Image: Instagram/@gorgeous_katrina
When it comes to Katrina's bridal ensembles, her 'Singh Is King's look is what comes to her fans' minds. The actor looked beautiful as she dressed as a bride for the film's climax scene.
Image: Twitter/@fashiontrnding
It is true that Katrina Kaif can ace any bridal look and the actor's jaw-dropping look from her white wedding in the 2019 film 'Bharat' is proof of that.
Image: Twitter/@katrinakaiffb
Katrina Kaif's latest blockbuster 'Sooryavanshi's song 'Mere Yaara' saw her in a dreamy bridal look. The white and pastel blue coloured lehenga with matching jewellery made the actor look nothing less than a Disney princess.
Image: Twitter/@salkat_2716