Katrina Kaif: Take cues from the actor's wardrobe for a comfy Thursday look
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif surely knows how to stun in every outfit effortlessly. The actor's trendy blue and white printed hoodie on blue jeans can surely be a go-to outfit for casual outings.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
During the chilly weather, a beige coloured comfy sweater on shorts is a perfect pick to chill or hang out with friends at home.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
A simple printed purple coloured t-shirt paired with a mini skirt can be a chic outfit for a picnic.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
A tie-dyed purple coloured pyjama set can look perfectly stylish for mid-week outings.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
A trendy orange sweatshirt and pyjama set can surely drive away the mid-week blues. The puffer jacket can be dropped if it is not that chilly.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
The actor's blue and white coloured trendy baggy sweater on a pair of jeans can be carried on any occasion.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
T-shirt and shorts, what else a girl can want for a comfy Thursday outfit.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif