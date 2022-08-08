Aditi Rathi
Aug 08 ,2022
Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, here are the most-awaited films of Bollywood divas
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@deepikapadukone
Katrina Kaif will next star in the horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot.' She also has 'Merry Christmas' and Tiger 3' lined up in her kitty.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
After 'Darlings' Alia Bhatt will star in 'Brahmastra,' 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' 'Jee Le Zaraa' and her Hollywood debut 'Heart Of Stone.'
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Deepika Padukone has a long list of films in her kitty, including 'Pathaan,' 'Fighter,' 'Project K' and Hindi remake of 'The Intern.'
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Anushka Sharma will make her Bollywood comeback with the sports drama 'Chakda Xpress.'
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Kareena Kapoor will soon star opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chadha.' The actor also has 'The Devotion Of Suspect X' in her kitty.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Kangana Ranaut will soon step into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency.' She will also star in 'Sita.'
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
