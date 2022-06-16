Katrina Kaif to Kriti Sanon; B-town divas slaying it in pink sarees
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon/@katrinakaif
Nora Fatehi exudes elegance in a glittery pink saree with a stunning glow on her face.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Katrina Kaif stuns in a dazzling floral print pink saree with a strapless blouse.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
The 'Jersey' star Mrunal Thakur looks dapper in a pink saree with a shimmery boat-neck blouse.
Image: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Madhuri Dixit gives major fashion goals as she sports a dazzling pink and golden saree.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
Janhvi Kapoor slays it in a light pink saree with a classy blouse with intricate embroidery.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Kriti Sanon looks elegant as she wears a bright pink coloured saree with a floral print.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon/