Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, times when stars nailed floral outfits
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Actor Katrina Kaif wore this stunning red and yellow floral lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherji while promoting Sooryavanshi.
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif
Actor Alia Bhatt looks an elegant beauty in this white saree with yellow floral prints that she wore during the screening of her upcoming filmGangubai Kathiawadi at Berlin International Film Festival.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
Actor Deepika Padukone looks like a beauty to behold in this beautiful black outfit with white and yellow floral designs for the promotion of her latest film Gehraiyaan.
IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
Actor Kareena Kapoor who absolutely nails off any outfit looks extremely gorgeous in this black saree with a sunflower blouse to add more charm.
IMAGE: Instagram/PoonamDamania
Global sensation Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in this multi-coloured floral outfit that she wore for an event in London which she attended with husband Nick Jonas.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra
Actor Kiara Advani wore this beautiful outfit by Ritu Kumar as she flaunts the amazing floral print of the dress while pairing it with long boots.
IMAGE: Instagram/KiaraAdvani
Youth sensation Janhvi Kapoor looks resplendent in this floral saree as she poses for a photoshoot and leaves fans spellbound.
IMAGE: Instagram/JanhviKapoor