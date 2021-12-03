Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding schedule & festivities: check all the details ahead
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal09
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will plant a sapling before getting married and will then celebrate their Sangeet ceremony on 7th December
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal09
Vicky Katrina's Mehendi ceremony will be held on the next day i.e. on 8th December 2021
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal09
The duo will get married as per Hindu rituals on 9th December
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal09
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding reception will be held on 10th December 2021
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal09