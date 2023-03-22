Hardika Gupta
Mar 22 ,2023
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's casual-chic airport look
Image: Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently snapped at the Mumbai airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
They were seemingly headed for a private vacay.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Katrina kept her look casual with a jacket teamed with pants and boots.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Vicky looked handsome in a blue sweatshirt teamed with grey pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple waved at photographers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
