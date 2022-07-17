Kriti Nayyar
Jul 17 ,2022
Katrina Kaif's birthday: All about actor's beachside celebration with Vicky Kaushal & more
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif clocked her 39th birthday in the Maldives alongside Vicky Kaushal and their close friends & family members.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
The actor looked stunning in an oversized white shirt as she posed for adorable pictures by the beach.
Image: Instagram/ @sharvari
Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal shared this fun, candid picture with Katrina and wrote, "Happy @katrinakaif week."
Image: Instagram/ @sunsunnykhez
Katrina and her sister Isabelle Kaif look adorable in twinning outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @isakaif
Actor Ileana D'Cruz, Mini Mathur and Anand Tiwari among others were also a part of Katrina's birthday celebration.
Image: Instagram/ @ileana_official
Sharing glimpses from her special day, Katrina mentioned, "Birthday wala din."
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
The 'Sooryavanshi' star and her girl gang beam with joy as they pose against the stunning backdrop.
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif
