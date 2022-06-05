Katrina Kaif's diet and fitness routine: How the actor maintains healthy lifestyle
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest stars in the film industry. She leads a healthy lifestyle with regular workout and a nutrient-rich diet.
The actor makes sure she has a balanced diet and has soaked raisins and fennel seeds in the morning.
Instead of sugar, the actor opts for a healthier source of sweetness, date balls.
The 'Sooryavanshi' star never fails to add vegetable juices to her healthy diet.
Katrina Kaif understands her body well and makes her own choice when it comes to meals.
She makes sure to workout regularly and push her boundaries.
