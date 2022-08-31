Swati Singh
Sep 01 ,2022
Katrina Kaif's love for sarees is undeniable; Take a look
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina looked like a dream in a powder blue saree, teamed up with a shiny blouse.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina donned a blush pink Sabyasachi saree with a full-sleeve blouse and striking belt, and she looked elegant in the ensemble.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
She looked gorgeous in a red Anita Dongre patterned saree and a simple blouse.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
For a recent event, Katrina opted for a shiny Sabyasachi floral net saree, teamed with a bralette-styled blouse.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Bringing her best fashion foot forward, the 39-year-old actor opted for a rusty-brown saree which she paired with a heavy floral blouse.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina exuded glamour in a white mirror-embellished saree which she accessorised with simple diamond earrings.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Kaif's love for floral prints is undeniable and the picture speaks for itself. She rocked a yellow floral printed saree for one of the events.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina also wore a coral-pink concept saree which she paired with a shiny blouse. The Sooryavanshi actor looked nothing less than a diva.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
