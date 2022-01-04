Katrina Kaif's oversized comfy sweaters to steal to get winter-ready
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif posed for a brand photoshoot in a neon coloured off-shoulder sweater and gave fans an idea of how to nail their winter look.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina donned a snazzy turtleneck sweater and posed for the camera with a gleeful smile on her face.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
The Sooryavanshi star won the hearts of her fans by donning a cute white outfit along with a full-sleeved sweater.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif sported a classy blue oversized sweater and was loved by the fans for its quirky front pin-shaped buttons.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
The Bang Bang actor flaunted her cute smile as she wore a vibrant yellow coloured sweater.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif posted a series of her photos in which she was seen in a playful mood while sporting a comfy oversized blue coloured hoodie paired with a set of blue denim jeans.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif