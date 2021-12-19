Katrina's Mehendi to Miss Universe Harnaaz, all trending social media posts of the week
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03/@katrinakaif
The fans could not keep calm when Ayan Mukerjee unveiled glimpses of the launch of his upcoming movie, 'Brahmastra'
Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji
'Spider-man No Way Home' star Zendaya penned a heartfelt note for her co-star, Tom Holland and stated how proud she was of him
Image: Instagram/@zendaya
Katrina Kaif gave her fans a sneak peek at her 'pehli rasoi' when she cooked 'halwa' and even left the fans looking for Vicky's name on her hand when she shared a picture of her wedding Mehendi
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Legendary actor, Rajinikanth won his fans' hearts when he dropped in a special video message for an ailing fan and wished her a speedy recovery
Image: Twitter/@RajiniFans24x7
Kareena Kapoor shared a video clip of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recreating the iconic Poo scene from 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham' as the movie clocked 20 years
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Post the wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, glimpses of their pre-wedding shoot created a massive buzz among the fans
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
As Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe, she penned a note of gratitude for her family and friends for supporting her
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
Ankita Lokhande tied a knot with beau Vicky Jain and left the fans elated with their stunning wedding pictures
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
Dia Mirza's fans were thrilled to get the first glimpse of her newborn baby as she posted a cute picture of him on Instagram
Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial
Priyanka Chopra posted a series of her looks from day one of the Matrix movie press week and left the fans amazed with her long fishtail braid
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra called out a news outlet for referring to her as the wife of Nick Jonas in their write-up
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra