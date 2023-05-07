Anjali Choudhury
May 07 ,2023
Katy Perry looks like royalty at King Charles coronation
Image: @katyperry/Instagram
Katy Perry attended King Charles III's coronation and was considered one of the standout guests at the event.
Image: @katyperry/Instagram
For the coronation, Katy Perry wore a lilac-coloured skirt suit paired with dramatic mesh headgear.
Image: @katyperry/Instagram
The Roar singer wore a knee-length skirt teamed with a short-sleeved lavender-shade blazer. She complemented her look with a white handbag, corsage, and gloves.
Image: @katyperry/Instagram
Katy Perry also opted for accessorised her look with a three-strand pearl choker necklace encrusted with diamonds.
Image: @katyperry/Instagram
Katy Perry posed with her fans at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.
Image: AP
