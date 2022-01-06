Kazakhstan unrest: Why are people protesting? Know what is behind it.
Kazakhstan is witnessing the worst street protests as at least eight law enforcement officials have been slain when government buildings were set on fire.
The protest was sparked by a sudden rise in car fuel prices, prompting tens of thousands of people to flock to the streets.
The protest was started when the price of liquified petroleum gas, which is used to power most cars in the area, increased overnight on Saturday.
Kazakhstan's natural resources have aided in the development of a strong middle class, as well as a sizable group of ultra-wealthy tycoons.
The protest that sparked the new crisis took place in Zhanaozen, a dusty western oil town in Kazakhstan.
Despite the fact that these protests have been exceptionally large, no leaders from the protest movement have emerged as of now.
President Tokayev called for assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-led military alliance after government facilities were attacked.
