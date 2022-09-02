Kriti Nayyar
Sep 02 ,2022
Keanu Reeves' birthday: Memorable roles played by 'The Matrix' star
Image
'The Matrix': The 1999 film is the most celebrated project of Keanu reeves till date.
Image
'Speed': The film revolves around a bus that is rigged by a terrorist to explode if its speed falls below 50 miles per hour.
Image
'John Wick': The franchise is about a hitman who returns to the underworld he had previously abandoned.
Image
'My Own Private Idaho':fThe movie revolves around two friends, Mike Waters and Scott Favor, played by River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves.
Image
'Johnny Mnemonic': The Robert Longo directorial stars Keanu Reeves and Dolph Lundgren in lead roles.
Image
'Something's Gotta Give': The romantic comedy stars Keanu alongside Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton.
Image
