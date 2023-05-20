Niharika Sanjeeiv

May 20 ,2023

Keerthy Suresh dishes wedding fashion inspiration
KeerthySuresh/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh is a vision in brown lehenga, accessorised with a pearl choker. KeerthySuresh/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh is a beauty in a white saree paired with statement earrings. KeerthySuresh/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh rocks a shimmery saree with a floral embroidered blouse. Not to miss her bold red lipstick. KeerthySuresh/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow ruffle saree. KeerthySuresh/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh loves her vintage look in a green saree paired with a red blouse and statement jewellery. KeerthySuresh/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looks pretty in a pink suit paired with a blue dupatta. KeerthySuresh/Instagram
