Nitish Vashishtha
Mar 24 ,2023
Keerthy Suresh gives traditional look a dash of glam
Image: keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
South actor Keerthy Suresh recently showed off her latest look on Instagram.
The Mahanati actor wrote, "The Vennala effect" in the caption of her post.
Keerthy looked beautiful in a glittery white saree.
The saree featured silver sequins stitched onto it. She accessorised her look with silver jhumkas.
Keerthy is currently promoting her upcoming film Dasara.
Keerthy Suresh smiled in the pictures as she posed for the camera.
The actor is set to appear in Dasara alongside Nani, which is slated to release on March 30.
