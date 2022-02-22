Keerthy Suresh has one of the best saree collections; Here's proof
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
South star Keerthy Suresh never fails to slay in some beautiful sarees on different occasions. This mustard coloured saree with a matching long jacket is surely a beautiful one.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
The actor definitely gave away major saree goals with this green and silver ethnic look.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Keerthy Suresh knows how to style a saree. She accessorised this beautiful red saree with white and golden accessories.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
The actor looked regal in this white saree which she paired with a blue blouse.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
The actor's silver and white saree surely make a statement look fit for any glamorous event.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
A full-sleeved floral blouse and beige saree made the actor look like a royal queen.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
She surely aced this saree and coat look and gave away major outfit goals.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial