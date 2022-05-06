Keerthy Suresh: Inside 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' actor's boss lady looks
South Diva Keerthy Suresh is not just known for her acting skills but she is also known for her simple yet elegant choices of attires. Keerthy looks stunning in this printed blazer look.
Image: Instagram@keerthysureshofficial
The 'Mahanati' actor unleashed her inner boss lady in this all-blue formal look.
Image: Instagram@keerthysureshofficial
Keerthy Suresh looks drop-dead gorgeous in this dark green coloured blazer. The messy hair look of the star is perfectly going with the outfit.
Image: Instagram@keerthysureshofficial
Keerthy is often seen experimenting with her choices of attires and this violet coloured floral print blazer look is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@keerthysureshofficial
The actor looks stunning in this simple yet classic black blazer look that is perfect for any formal event.
Image: Instagram@keerthysureshofficial
Keerthy stunned the fashion police in this Indo-western fusion look. The blazer is enhancing the overall look of the saree.
Image: Instagram@keerthysureshofficial