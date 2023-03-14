Hardika Gupta
Mar 14 ,2023
Keerthy Suresh looks classy in black organza saree
@keerthysuresh/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh recently shared her photos on Instagram.
@keerthysuresh/Instagram
The actress is busy promoting her film Dasara alongside Nani.
@keerthysuresh/Instagram
For one of the promotional events, the actress sported a black organza saree.
@keerthysuresh/Instagram
The Mahanati actress styled her look with a matching lace blouse.
@keerthysuresh/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh completed her look with a pearl necklace, smokey-eye makeup and a loose bun.
@keerthysuresh/Instagram
Find Out More