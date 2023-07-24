Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 24 ,2023
Keerthy Suresh makes a case for a velvet salwar suit
Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looks ethereal in a black velvet embellished suit.
The suit featured a front slit. She paired it with matching pants.
She sported light makeup and left her hair loose.
The actress accessorised her ensemble with statement earrings.
It is not the first time the actress is donning a velvet salwar suit.
Earlier, Keerthy wore a velvet kurta with full sleeves and pleat patterns at the borders paired with yellow trousers.
She played muse to fashion designer house Heena Kochhar.
Her gold jhumkas were from the house of Amrapali Jewels.
