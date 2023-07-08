Simple Vishwakarma
Jul 08 ,2023
Keerthy Suresh Rocks Boss Vibes in Classic Bodice Shirt Dress
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh wows fans in a boss-like Bodice Shirt Dress.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
Sporting a collared shirt with voluminous sleeves and Bodice's signature pleats, Keerthy looks fabulous.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
With black and golden earrings and a statement ring, she adds the perfect accessories to her ensemble.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
Completing her look with smokey eyes and a sleek mid-low bun, Keerthy exudes elegance.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
Keerthy surprises fans with exclusive moments from the Maamannan sets, sharing unseen glimpses.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
Captured in candid snapshots, Keerthy's natural charm and radiant smiles are truly captivating.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
Joining Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Udhayanidhi Stalin in the film, Keerthy showcases her talent alongside the legendary team.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
Spreading joy and laughter, the diva shares adorable moments with her co-stars. #MAAMANNAN is already in theatres since June 29th.
Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
