Anjali Choudhury
Apr 20 ,2023
Keerthy Suresh shares her favourite look
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle with the caption, "One of my favourite looks from Dasara promotions."
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
The Dasara actress wore a golden saree with a matching embroidered blouse.
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
The actress complemented her ensemble with minimal pieces of jewellery.
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh accessorised her outfit with a bracelet, ring and ear cuffs.
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Keerthy Suresh completed her look with a middle partition hairdo.
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Find Out More