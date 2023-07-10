Anjali Negi
Keerthy Suresh, Sonam Kapoor: Celebs give saree a Western twist
Keerthy Suresh recently shared a set of pictures dressed in a black saree on her Instagram handle.
The actress gave her ensemble a Western twist by adding a jacket as a blouse.
Previously, Janhvi Kapoor also opted for a corset top to pair with her brown saree.
Sonam Kapoor went a step ahead and styled her saree with a white overcoat.
Konkana Sen Sharma stunned in a printed saree that she wore with a light blue shirt.
Sara Ali Khan walked the Cannes red carpet in a white saree. She gave it a Western twist with its stylish draping.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu posed in a white saree with denim jacket.
Priyanka Chopra's stylish NMACC outfit was made of a banarasi saree.
