Nitish Vashishtha
May 22 ,2023
Keerthy Suresh to Pooja Hegde: Celeb-inspired sangeet outfits
Image: Official IG handles
Indian actress Keerthy Suresh recently took to Instagram to show off her sangeet look from a relative's sangeet function.
Image: keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
Rubina Dilaik wore a bright yellow suit with a colourful drape at her sister Jyotika's sangeet celebration.
Image: rubinadilaik/Instagram
Ye Hain Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi wore a red-golden suit with a black drape at her sister-in-law's wedding.
Image: divyankatripathidahiya/Instagram
Pooja Hegde wore a maroon co-ord set at the sangeet celebration for her brother Rishabh Hegde.
Image: poojahegde/Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a glittering lehenga at her cousin sister Alanna Panday's sangeet celebration.
Image: tangharvi/Instagram
