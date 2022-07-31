Dipaneeta Das
Jul 31 ,2022
Kentucky Flood: Death toll tops 25 as rain sweeps through homes, washes out bridges
IMAGE: AP
The death toll in the catastrophic floods in Kentucky topped 25 on Saturday while innumerable people are missing in Appalachia.
IMAGE: AP
Swollen floodwaters gushed over bridges, wiped out power, and forced residents to take shelter on rooftops as water filled their homes.
IMAGE: AP
Heavy rains continued to lash as trapped residents made desperate attempts to evacuate inundated homes by swimming or using boats.
IMAGE: AP
On Friday, people worked to clean their houses while local authorities sailed inflatable boats through neck-deep water in Jackson to rescue stranded residents.
IMAGE: AP
Flood waters peaked on Thursday, leading to flash-flooding with bulky sand deposits in low-lying areas.
IMAGE: AP
Amid visible ruins from flood water, exhausted community workers continued their clean-up drive despite the viscous mud and mulch.
IMAGE: AP
