Prachi Arya
Jul 18 ,2022
'Kesariya': How Brahmastra’s love anthem narrates Alia-Ranbir's dreamy love story?
IMAGE: Twitter/akshalia
Off-screen couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's latest song Kesariya from next Brahmastra has created strong buzz among the fans with their sizzling chemistry.
IMAGE: Twitter/@Jyotithakur22
The The love anthem from sci-fi drama Brahmastra features Ranbir(Shiva) and Alia's (Isha) budding love story that that symbolises their off-screen relationship
IMAGE: Twitter/@akshalia
Bhatt and Kapoor, who tied the knot in April, are set to share screen space for the first time in the fantasy adventure film, directed by Ayan Mukerji.
IMAGE: Twitter/@Adrita0801
Owing to the love and popularity the song received, ALia held a live session on Instagram and revealed how the song is special for her and husband Ranbir.
IMAGE: Twitter/@bollydivine
During the live seesion, Alia said that for the longest time, the couple had no song. Now, they have Kesariya and it's special for both.
IMAGE: Twitter/@bhakkk_lol
Director Ayan Mukerji revealed how shooting at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple was one of the main highlights of the video,
IMAGE: Twitter/@pankajc84
The video begins with Ranbir's Shiva serenades Alia's Isha by singing for her & showering her with flower petals as they roam around in the streets in Varanasi
IMAGE: Twitter/@akshalia
Find Out More