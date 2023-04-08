Saksham nagar
Apr 08 ,2023
Key battles in MI vs CSK clash to look forward
Image: BCCI/IPL
As CSK and MI take on each other in IPL El Clasico, a look at the key battles of the match.
Image: BCCI/IPL
In the upcoming CSK vs MI clash, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will have a key battle and it will be great to see how they lead their team to victory.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan both are young opening batsmen and their battle will certainly be worth watching in the upcoming clash.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Suryakumar Yadav and Ben Stokes both are important middle-order batsmen for their team and looking forward in the match they can have an effective battle.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Jofra Archer and Deepak Chahar are the key bowlers for their team and also are responsible to take early wickets. They might have an impressive battle.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Find Out More