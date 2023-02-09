Saksham nagar
Key Highlights from Day 1 of the 1st Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test
After the end of day 1 of the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy let's have a look at some key highlights of the day.
The first key highlight of the day was KS Bharat's stumping to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne which reminded of former veteran MS Dhoni.
The second main highlight of the day was Steve Smith's dismissal. The batsman was clueless when he was castled by Jadeja.
The fourth key highlight of the day was R Ashwin's feat of achieving 450 wickets. He became the 2nd fastest to achieve the milestone.
Ravindra Jadeja made a solid comeback on the field and removed 5 Aussie batsmen including Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.
Rohit Sharma was returning to the Test set up as the team's captain and his half century on his return is a key highlight of the day.
These were the key highlights of day 1 of the 1st Test. Hope there will be more in the coming days.
