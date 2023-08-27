Prateek Arya
Aug 27 ,2023
Key players for India in Asia Cup 2023
Image: BCCI
Hardik Pandya has emerged as a leader in the dressing room, and would like to showcase his why he is the boss with both bat and ball in Asia Cup 2023.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma has been inconsistent with the bat lately but with the World Cup 2023 looming, he could bring his hit man avatar back in the Asia Cup 2023.
Image: BCCI
Back from a long injury hiatus, Shreyas Iyer would look to make quick impact to showcase he deserves the trust that he's been entrusted with.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja is a proven match-winner for Team India. He can steel the game towards India through both bat and ball in the Asia Cup 2023.
Image: Associated Press
Jasprit Bumrah's lethal bowling is something that every captain wants to have in his side. He would be hungry for some scalps after long injury layoff.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli, the run machine, could once again prove to be vital for Team India in the Asia Cup 2023.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More