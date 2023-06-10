Anirban Sarkar
Jun 10 ,2023
Key Players for Inter Milan in Champions League Final
Image: AP
Nicolo Barella will play a very important role as he will have the task to pick up opposition players
Image: AP
Lautaro Martinez will have a tough task against the Man City backline
Image: AP
Francesco Acerbi will be given the task to stop Erling Haaland from scoring
Image: AP
Alessandro Bastoni has had a pretty influential Champions League campaign
Image: AP
Denzel Dumfries will provide the width from the right wingback position
Image: AP
Find Out More