Suraj Alva
Nov 01 ,2022
Key takeaways from Team India's squad announcement for New Zealand & Bangladesh series
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Following the completion of the T20 World Cup, Team India will travel to New Zealand for a three-match T20I series followed by three match ODI series.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
With some of the seniors rested, Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I team, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead ODI team.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Hardik Pandya has emerged as captaincy candidate following his IPL exploits. The all-rounder led team India in Ireland but New Zealand tour will be an acid test
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Team India will miss the service of Jasprit Bumrah for the tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh as he still recovering from his back injury.
Image: AP
After being pulled out of the T20 World Cup team, the selectors are ensuring that they don't rush Jasprit Bumrah into the team and risk a further injury.
Image: AP
The return of Ravindra Jadeja from knee injury is a major boost for Team India. The selectors have named the all-rounder in the team for the Bangladesh series.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
The return of Ravindra Jadeja means India will have the balance in the batting lineup and also have the fifth bowling option.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Despite a strong show in the Ranji Trophy for past two seasons, Sarfaraz Khan failed to find a spot in Team India.
Image: PTI
The T20 World Cup could be the final time that Ravichandran Ashwin will feature in the shortest format with selectors opting for young players.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
