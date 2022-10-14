Suraj Alva
Oct 14 ,2022
Key tournament stats you cannot miss ahead of T20 World Cup 2022
Image: AP
So far no team has managed to retain the T20 World Cup title and Australia will aim to become the first team to do it.
Image: @T20WorldCup/ Twitter
Chris Gayle is the only player to carry his bat through a completed all-out inning. The opener did that during the 2009 edition
Image: AP
Ajantha Mendia holds the record for the top T20I bowling figures. His best figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe came in the 2012 edition of T20 World Cup
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Yuvraj Singh holds the record for scoring the fastest half-century in T20 World Cup. The former cricketer achieved the feat in the 2007 edition.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Tillakaratne Dilshan has played the most number of matches in T20 World Cup. The former cricketer has played in 35 matches from 2007 to 2016.
Image: AP
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has the most wickets across all T20 World Cups. The all-rounder has taken a total of 41 wickets
Image: Bangladesh tigers/Instagram
Sanath Jayasuriya bowled the most expensive spell in the T20 World Cup history. He conceded 64 runs against Pakistan in the 2007 edition.
Image: AP
Sri Lanka has scored the highest total in the tournament's history. They scored 260 runs against Kenya at Johannesburg in 2007
Image: AP
Mahela Jayawardene has scored the most number of runs in the T20 World Cup. The Sri Lankan legend has a total of 1,016 runs.
Image: AP
Find Out More