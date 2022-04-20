'KGF 2' duo Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon enjoy IPL match with fans
Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are currently basking in the success of their recently released film 'KGF 2', in which they took on pivotal roles alongside Yash.
The duo attended an IPL match together and wore Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jerseys.
Sanjay Dutt had his character, Adheera's name printed in gold on his jersey as he enjoyed the cricket match.
Several fans at the stadium also made creative 'KGF 2' posters as they greeted Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon at the match.
Dutt seemed to enjoy the Royal Challengers Bangalore match as they took on Lucknow Super Giants at the recent IPL game.
The co-stars posed with fans, near and dear ones as they celebrated the success of the Prashanth Neel directorial.
