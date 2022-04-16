'KGF: Chapter 2' & other movies/series to give a shot this weekend
Image: Instagram/@excelmovies
KGF: Chapter 2- theatres: Yash-starrer Kannada period action film was available in multiple languages, and already set a record for highest opening in Bollywood.
Image: Instagram/@excelmovies
Beast- theatres: Vijay-starrer Tamil action film features the superstar in an intense action avatar of a spy trying to save people from a terrorist attack.
Image: Instagram/@sunpictures
Mai - Netflix: Sakshi Tanwar plays a fierce role in this Hindi series in the role of a mother, out to seek revenge for her daughter's death.
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in
Bachchhan Paandey- Amazon Prime: Akshay Kumar action comedy, also starring Kriti Sanon, failed at the box office amid the 'The Kashmir Files' wave, but it might find takers after its OTT debut.
Image: Instagram/@
Death on the Nile - Disney+ Hotstar: 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot, India's Ali Fazal and numerous other stars feature in this mystery film, which had released in February.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
James - Sony Liv: Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last film hits OTT after finding love from audiences and making them emotional.
Image: Instagram/@sonylivindia
Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu - Sony Liv: After a theatrical run, the Sharwanand-Rashmika Mandanna starrer romantic comedy, also starring veteran actors, makes OTT debut this weekend.
Image: Instagram/@sonylivindia