'KGF: Chapter 2': Here's how fans are celebrating the release of Yash-starrer blockbuster
Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash
As Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' hist the screens, the fans have been extending their love to actor by setting up his massive cut-out right outside the theatre.
Image: Twitter/@KfiTalks
There were many fans who shared glimpses from inside the theatre where people were dancing with joy on watching 'KGF Chapter 2' on the big screen.
Image: Twitter/@BunnyYashFC
Some fans also celebrated the release of Yash's highly-awaited film by bursting firecrackers outside the theatre ahead of the movie's release.
Image: Twitter/@raghuhr077
On the other hand, the die-hard fans of Yash decked up the theatre with multi-coloured lights as they get ready to watch 'KGF Chapter 2.'
Image: Twitter/@raghuhr077
In some places, people also set up Yash's huge cutouts with a massive tricolour garland as an expression of their love and respect for the actor.
Image: Twitter/@dskadampur
The fans even decorated actor's cutouts with white and orange-coloured garlands as they walk inside the theatre to watch the film.
Image: Twitter/@escn__