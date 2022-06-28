'KGF: Chapter 2' to 'RRR'; Highest grossing Indian films of 2022
Image: Instagram/ @rrrmovie/ @all_kerala_yash_fans
'KGF: Chapter 2': Yash's crime drama film broke several box office records, minting about Rs 1228.3cr worldwide, as per IMDb.
Image: Instagram/ @kannadamoviz
'RRR': SS Rajamouli's period drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has gathered around Rs 1131.1cr in its worldwide gross collections.
Image: Instagram/ @rrrmovie
'Vikram': Superstar Kamal Haasan spread his charm again, with his film collecting about Rs 400.2cr as it continues to run in theatres.
Image: Instagram/ @vikrammovie
'The Kashmir Files': Based on the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community In 1990, the Anupam Kher starrer stands at RS 344.2cr.
Image: Instagram/ @taranadarsh
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's horror-comedy has minted Rs 263.9cr worldwide.
Image: Instagram/ @kartikaaryan
'Beast': Thalapathy Vijay's film also crossed a massive milestone at the Box Office and collected 227.3cr.
Image: Instagram/ @_actor_vijay_fc
'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt's impeccable performance in the biographical drama led to the film collecting 203.9cr worldwide.
Image: Instagram/ @gangubai_kathiawadi