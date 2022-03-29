'KGF Chapter 2' to 'RRR', most viewed Indian film trailers in 24 hours
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie/kgf_chapter_2_offical
Yash's upcoming 'KFG: Chapter 2' trailer broke all the records by surpassing over 109 million views on YouTube within the 24 hours of its release.
Image: Instagram/@kgf_chapter_2_offical
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer blockbuster romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam' trailer stands at the second spot with over 57 million views within 24 hours to its name.
Image: Instagram/@radheshyamfilm
SS Rajamouli directorial, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer 'RRR' trailer surpassed over 51 million views within a day of its release.
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie
Ranveer Singh's sports biographical drama '83' recorded over 50 million views on YouTube and stands at fourth position in this list.
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' PAN India film 'Saaho' trailer attracted over 49 million views within the first day of its release.
Image: Instagram/@officialsaahomovie
Akshay Kumar starrer blockbuster cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' trailer garnered around 42 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours.
Image: Instagram/@sooryavanshi_movie