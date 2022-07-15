Adelle Fernandes
Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson's matching outfits over the years
Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian
Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson are often seen posing for adorable pictures as they opt for matching outfits.
Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian
It was for the family's 2019 Christmas Eve party that the mother-daughter duo twinned in stunning gold metallic dresses.
Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian
They kept it simple in white tops and denim jeans as they posed for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian
Khloe and True wore matching leopard-print swimwear and enjoyed themselves while on vacation.
Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian
It was on the occasion of True Thompson's first Christmas that she and her mom wore white and silver shimmering tops with tulle skirts.
Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian
True's 3rd birthday bash saw the duo in purple dresses as they smiled from ear to ear for the picture and celebrated the little one's special day.
Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian
They donned matching shimmering silver dresses and celebrated Christmas 2021 together in style.
Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian
