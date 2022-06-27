Khloe Kardashian's birthday: A look at beauty mogul's amazing hairstyles
Khloe is the younger sister of Kim Kardashian. Just like all other Kardashian Jenner sisters, Khloe is also known for her impeccable taste in fashion.
Image: Instagram@khloekardashian
The reality show star manages to garner all the attention with her sartorial choices of attire and unusual hair looks.
Image: Instagram@khloekardashian
Khloe looks stunning in this braided hair look that she styled with an all-white two-piece dress.
Image: Instagram@khloekardashian
Simple beachy wave hairstyle can never go out of trend and this picture is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@khloekardashian
Khloe took her fashion game a notch higher in this brown off-shoulder dress which she paired with a high bun look.
Image: Instagram@khloekardashian
She is shelling out some major fashion goal in this extravagant look. The bangs are enhancing the beauty of the overall look.
Image: Instagram@khloekardashian
High pony goes well with most of the outfits and in this picture Khloe proved it.
Image: Instagram@khloekardashian
Khloe Kardashian is perfectly carrying this curly messy hair look.
Image: Instagram@khloekardashian
The beauty mogul looks stunning in this braided hairstyle.
Image: Instagram@khloekardashian