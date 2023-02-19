Hardika Gupta

Feb 19 ,2023

Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar arrive in style at an event
Image: Varinder Chawla
The OTT platform Netflix recently hosted a party. For the event, Bhumi Pednekar wore an all-black ensemble. Image: Varinder Chawla
Anil Kapoor looked handsome in a pastel blue formal suit. Image: Varinder Chawla
Anil Kapoor was accompanied by his daughter Rhea Kapoor. Image: Varinder Chawla
Irrfan Khan's son Babil opted for a green shirt teamed with matching pants and a printed blazer. Image: Varinder Chawla
Khushi Kapoor looked beautiful in a brown dress. Image: Varinder Chawla
Konkona Sen also attended the event and looked lovely. Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More