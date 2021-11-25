Khushi Kapoor to Ahan Shetty, star kids set to make their Bollywood debut soon
Image: Instagram/@khushi05k/ahan.shetty
Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, will also enter the Indian film industry soon. She recently grabbed eyeballs by starring in a brand commercial.
Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
Ahan Shetty, son of seasoned actor Suniel Shetty, is all set to enter Bollywood in the upcoming romantic drama 'Tadap' opposite Tara Sutaria.
Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty
Producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is set to follow her sister Janhvi's footsteps and make her Bollywood debut soon.
Image: Instagram/@khushi05k
Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari will soon be seen on the big screen in the film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' opposite Vivek Oberoi.
Image: Instagram/@palaktiwarii
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renée Sen, although yet to make her big-screen debut, has already entered the film industry earlier this year in Kabeer Khurana’s short film ‘Suttabaazi'.
Image: Instagram/@reneesen47