Akshit Tyagi
Jul 23 ,2023
Kia India expects a boost in sales with the launch of Seltos facelift
Kia India expects its sales to grow by 8-10 per cent this year, led by improvements in chip supplies and the launch of the new Seltos facelift.
Kia, which sells models such as Carens, Sonet and Seltos in the Indian market, sold 3.4 lakh units in the domestic and export markets last year.
The automaker has outpaced the overall passenger industry growth from January to June and expects to do the same in the second half of the year as well.
Besides the launch of the new Seltos, Kia is also looking to roll out certain new trims of Carens and Sonet.
It currently exports to about 100 countries with Mexico as its number one overseas market in volumes.
