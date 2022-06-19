Kiara Advani: A sneak peek into 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor's earrings collection
Kiara Advani always keeps her best fashion foot forward.
The heavy intricate detailed earrings are enhancing the overall look of the actor.
Oxidised metallic earrings are in trend these days.
This look of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor is classy as the drop-down triangle earing is adding a glam effect to the overall look.
Chandelier Jhumkas add a royal touch to every ethnic look.
The basic hoops can never go out of trend and perfectly goes well with most of the outfits.
Simple Jhumkas can be paired with any ethnic outfit, whether it's a saree or a salwar suit.
Kiara looks gorgeous in these stone-studded drop-down earrings.
