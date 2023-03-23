Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 23 ,2023
Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday: Celebs beach looks
kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Kiara shared some pictures of herself at the beach, posing against a surfboard. She wore a fitted white swimsuit styled with a tie and dye sarong.
kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan switches it up for the beach, with a tropical sundress as she sits in the warm sand.
saraalikhan95/Instagram
Pooja Hegde wears a sombre ribbed swimsuit in brown which she styles with a pair of sunglasses and statement earrings.
hegdepooja/Instagram
Kriti Sanon calls the beach her 'happy place', as she takes a selfie in her colourful swimsuit with a straw hat and a beach bag.
kritisanon/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor poses by the sand in a patterned swimset before making her way to the water.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
Ananya Panday keeps it comfortable in breezy pants with a bikini top paired with a long flowing shrug.
ananyapanday/Instagram
