Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 21 ,2023
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exude elegance in sangeet pictures
Image: sidmalhotra/Instagram
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently shared pictures from their sangeet ceremony.
Image: sidmalhotra/Instagram
The newlywed couple looked like a match made in heaven.
Image: sidmalhotra/Instagram
While Sidharth Malhotra wore a black kurta set, Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a golden kurta.
Image: sidmalhotra/Instagram
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023.
Image: sidmalhotra/Instagram
The couple was recently seen exiting the Mumbai airport as well.
Image: sidmalhotra/Instagram
